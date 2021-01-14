Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Barclays cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,063,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.