Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

BUSE traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $23.45. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

