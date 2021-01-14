Brokerages expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to announce ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.62). FSD Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FSD Pharma.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Shares of FSD Pharma stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.46. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.