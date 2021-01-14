Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. MGM Growth Properties also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. 686,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,172. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.