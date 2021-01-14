Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $12.64

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 512,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,589. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

