Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $100.73

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,664. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 153.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.