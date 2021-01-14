Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price at $54.20

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several brokerages have commented on RLAY. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

RLAY stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 2,600,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,533. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $57.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,209,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

