Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target at C$10.88

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XBC. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

