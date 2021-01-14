Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ares Management Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ares Management by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $4,369,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

