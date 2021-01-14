Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,236,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

