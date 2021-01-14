Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE:OXM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,520. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after buying an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.