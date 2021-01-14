Brokers Set Expectations for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.81 per share for the year.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,993. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $60,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,903 shares of company stock valued at $49,418,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

