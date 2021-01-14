Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 80,215 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 128.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 587.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

