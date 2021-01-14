Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $541.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.57. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

