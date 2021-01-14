Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.37 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

