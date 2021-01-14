Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.99 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRT. Natixis lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $8,675,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $2,485,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT opened at $71.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.