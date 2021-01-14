Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 306 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

