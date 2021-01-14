Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,511 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. United Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

