Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,867 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

