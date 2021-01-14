BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

