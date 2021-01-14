Bunzl plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bunzl in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BZLFY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

