Burger Swap 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.50 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,150,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,775,405 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

