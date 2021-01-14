Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 581,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 280,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

