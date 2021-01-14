Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $31,992.88 and approximately $118.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CRYPTO:BCAC) is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

