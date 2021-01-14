BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS BGSWF remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Thursday. BW Offshore has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

