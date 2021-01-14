C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

