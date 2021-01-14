Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,932,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.