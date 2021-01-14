Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Shares of Calian Group stock remained flat at $$51.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

