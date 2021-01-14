Canaccord Genuity Increases AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Price Target to $21.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. AcuityAds has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $17.88.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.