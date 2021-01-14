Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SeaSpine stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 120.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 55.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 250.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

