Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVAV. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

AeroVironment stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $76,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

