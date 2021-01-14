Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$33.03. 2,600,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.08. The stock has a market cap of C$39.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.