Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTC.A. Eight Capital restated a neutral rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

CTC.A stock opened at C$177.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$178.75. The firm has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$143.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

