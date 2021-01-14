Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 147341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.55.

Specifically, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

