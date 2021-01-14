Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90. 32,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 18,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$442,635.99 and a PE ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) Company Profile (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

