Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 3,274 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,502,000 after buying an additional 3,747,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after acquiring an additional 638,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 528,005 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,185. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

