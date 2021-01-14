Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $71.52. 20,105,137 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

