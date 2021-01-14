Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.49

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.49 and traded as high as $38.80. Capita plc (CPI.L) shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 5,964,476 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capita plc (CPI.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £629.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

About Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

