Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after buying an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average is $214.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.