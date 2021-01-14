Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $15,305,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after buying an additional 116,216 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. 4,023,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,130. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.