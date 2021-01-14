Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.87. 1,775,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.96.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.