Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.83 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

