Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $4.25 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 14.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 16.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

