Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New $236,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $161.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

