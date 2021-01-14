Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 539 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,483,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,914. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

