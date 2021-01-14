Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

ABC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 948,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

