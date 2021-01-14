Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

