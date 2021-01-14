Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.58

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $16.13. Capstar Financial shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 41,554 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $350.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

