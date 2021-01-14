Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.87.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

Shares of CS opened at C$2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -710.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.95.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.