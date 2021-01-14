Carbon (CRBN) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Carbon has a market cap of $646,657.76 and approximately $110,599.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00106697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228753 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.47 or 0.82757432 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.